ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Valley has new firefighters working to keep you safe.

Twenty-three men and women graduated from the Roanoke Valley Regional Fire and EMS Academy Thursday.

Recruits spent nearly 1,000 hours of training, everything from search and rescue to forcible entry.

Administrators said this will help meet staffing needs for the region.

Some of the graduates will begin their assignments as early as Friday.

