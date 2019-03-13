Roanoke Valley Gives Day aims to raise $800,000

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Valley Gives Day is all day Wednesday!

Local organizations will be raising money for special projects or their operating budgets.

This is the fourth year for the event put on by the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia (formerly Foundation for Roanoke Valley). The goal is to raise funding for participating Roanoke Valley nonprofits in a 24-hour period while bringing attention to the work and worth of each participating organization.

You can pick your favorite organization and donate as little as $10.

The goal for 2019 is $800,000 and more than 150 organizations are registered for you to donate to.

More than 6,000 people gave more than $700,000 in 2017

Collectively in 2018, the organizations raised $740,004 with over 5,174 gifts received, with an average gift of $143

You can give online through this link: https://rvgives.givebig.org/c/rvgives/

