Roanoke Valley Gives Day raises nearly $2M in three years

ROANOKE, Va. - Organizers of the Roanoke Valley Gives Day say the fundraiser was a big hit, raising a total of almost $2 million in three years.

There has been a significant increase in funds since the event started.

During the first year, a total of $366,000 was raised.

This year, the total more than doubled to $740,000.

“That's incredible. We provide a way for nonprofits to get the word out, and they did all the hard work spreading the word. The takeaway is that we are a generous community, and when we put our minds to it, we can come together and really make a difference,” Beth Kelley, accounting director at Foundation for Roanoke Valley, said.

Kelley said they collected $52,000 from sponsors, all of which is given out as incentive prize grants to participating nonprofits.

