Roanoke Valley housing market sees successful July

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Valley housing market saw a successful July.

According to the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors:

A total of 578 homes were sold last month, the highest number of homes sold in July since 2003.

The average price was about $211,000.

The new data also shows 726 listings were added to the housing market last month.

We spoke with Neil Conner, the president-elect of the association, about the growth. He says since the recession, the market has been growing, but this recent spike could be a sign of things to come.

"It's great. It speaks to the overall economic viability here in Roanoke now and really across the country. I thought they were fantastic," said Conner.

Conner credits quality school systems, outdoor opportunities and economic drivers like Carilion as selling points for homebuyers.

