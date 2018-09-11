Roanoke Valley leaders outline hurricane preparedness plan

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Valley is preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence.

Emergency personnel and other stakeholders from around the valley held a meeting Tuesday morning about community preparedness.

Those on hand included Appalachian Power, Carilion, Western Virginia Water Authority, Roanoke Fire-EMS, Roanoke Police, City of Salem, and Roanoke County.

Everyone gave an update as to what is in the works to prepare for the potential severe weather risk.

Some of the things to do now: Check your flood insurance policy, check to see if you are in a flood area, and make an emergency kit.

Only call 911 for emergencies. There was significant flooding in Roanoke County in June and crews are preparing the next coming days for the worst.

Roanoke County Fire Chief Steve Simon said, "And that was very localized. If you look at them from a comparison standpoint, that was about 7 inches of rain in a very short amount of time. The streams just can't take that. The worst case scenario is that we get that much rain for the whole Roanoke Valley is going to be a very significant event."

The City of Roanoke will be preparing to start going door to door telling people to be prepared while there is still time. They want you to get enough food and water to last for 72 hours after the weather has cleared the area.



