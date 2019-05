ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Valley Mustang Club's 31st annual car show is happening Saturday at Magic City Ford in Roanoke. The show is the largest collection of Mustangs in Southwest Virginia, drawing hundreds of people each year. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and costs $25 to enter a vehicle.

All money raised goes to Mill Mountain Zoo and to support the car exhibit at the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

