Roanoke Valley recess advocates go before City Council with extended recess recommendation

ROANOKE, Va.- - Making more time for Roanoke City students to get outside and play, recess advocates feel area school boards are taking its time extending recess for elementary students. Dr. Allison Bowersock is a mother of two-preschool aged children and co-founder of the fitness store, Run About Sports.

"When my kids don't have play, it impacts of their day, it impacts their mood, their sleep, their eating patterns. It has a cascading effect," said Bowersock.

She and other parents in the group, More Recess for the Roanoke Valley, believe more outdoor time is the key is happier students.

"We have statements from the American Academy of Pediatrics and all these organizations recognizing the critical role of play. This is not frivolous, it is fun. But it's also educational, is also an outlet for trauma and stress, for meeting new friends," said Bowersock.

A new law went into effect July 1, allowing school divisions and communities to extend recess for elementary schools. According to the Roanoke City school board policy, the district meets or exceeds the standard 20 minutes of physical activity a day at all 17 elementary schools.

"So our proposition is their recess time would be increased from 20 minutes to 40 minutes a day," said Bowersock.

Bowersock and other recess advocates took their concerns to Roanoke City Council recommending they help push for more time in Roanoke. But City Council say the decision is up to the school board. Councilwoman Djuna Osborne expressed her concern about recess.

"I was horrified at the amount of recess time. And I was told at that point it was 15 minutes. I was told the teachers try to extend the time as often as they can on beautiful days but it should not be at their discretion," said Djuna Osborne, Roanoke City Council.

The group plans to attend the city school board meeting on Dec. 11.



