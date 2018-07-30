Roanoke Valley Regional Recruit School kicks off with record number of recruits

ROANOKE, Va. - A record-setting firefighter EMT recruit class is getting underway in Roanoke County.

The Roanoke Valley Regional Recruit School kicked off at the Roanoke Valley Regional Fire EMS training center Monday.

Throughout their 22 weeks of training, the recruits will learn all about EMS and firefighting practices. From trauma and medical assessments to search and rescue and putting out fires, the recruits will be prepared for a career as a first responder.

"It's 54 individuals. The biggest we've ever had before was 31 so this is almost double our size. A lot of people are trying for this profession, and we're just glad we still have people that want to come out and do this," said Drew Willis, with Roanoke County Fire and EMS.

After the recruits graduate, they will begin work with their chosen locality. Fifteen will be stationed in Roanoke County, 31 in Roanoke City and eight in Salem.



