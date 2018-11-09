Roanoke Valley Salvation Army in need of more bell ringers

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Valley Salvation Army launched its red kettle campaign Friday.

It's the nonprofit's largest fundraiser of the year, raising money to provide shelter, hot meals and resources for men, women and children.

Staff members in Roanoke said they're hoping to raise $260,000, but they're short on bell ringers by about 10 percent.

This weekend, the Salvation Army will also be setting up angels trees filled with names and Christmas gifts for needy children in our area.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.