Roanoke Valley Saves Week helps people reach financial goals

ROANOKE, Va.- - The United Way of Roanoke Valley wants to help you build wealth during a week long initiative. The campaign works to get savers connected to their financial goals and make their dreams a reality.

The United Way is offering classes all week, along with information and incentives to get people saving the way they want and spending their money wisely.

The nonprofit say the best way to save is automatically.

"What that means is that you pick that sweet spot amount that you would like to say keep it out of sight and out of mind, and set it up through your payroll, HR to your bank account. That way you don't have to touch anything," said Amelie Rives at United Way.

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea signed a proclamation naming Feb. 25 to March 2 as Roanoke Valley Saves Week.



Complete a Roanoke Valley Saves Punch Card, available at roanokevalleysaves.org or at the locations below, and track the dollars and cents you're able to squirrel away. Return the completed card by March 5, 2019 and you'll be entered to win a tablet to make budgeting even easier!

Punch Card Pick Up and Drop Off Roanoke Locations:

First Citizens - Hershberger Branch, 1535 Hershberger Rd.

Freedom First Credit Union - Operations Center, 5240 Valleypark Dr.

Roanoke Public Libraries - Main Library, 706 S Jefferson St.

Wells Fargo - Hershberger Branch, 1344 Hershberger Rd.

