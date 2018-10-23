Roanoke Valley SPCA hosts 13th annual SPAYghetti event

ROANOKE, Va. - The community is coming together to help furry friends find a home.

On Tuesday, the Roanoke Valley SPCA hosted its 13th annual SPAYghetti lunch and supper. The fundraising event was hosted at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Roanoke. For about $10, visitors were served spaghetti, bread, salad and a drink.

RVSPCA hosts the annual event to help support its spay and neuter program, which helps control the animal population and helps get animals adopted.

"This event is really critical for us to be able to keep those animals altered so that they're not adding to the pet overpopulation problem," said Denise Hayes, chief executive officer for the RVSPCA.

Hayes says without community sponsors, the event would not be possible.





Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.