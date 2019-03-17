Roanoke Valley SPCA spays and neuters homeless cats

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals helped fix the area's feral cats during the weekend.

The organization spayed and neutered 11 cats that community members trapped and brought in Sunday morning. The operation was free, and the cats will be released back into their neighborhoods after they recover from the surgery.

Roanoke Valley SPCA Board Director Danna Owen says spaying and neutering community cats has benefits beyond controlling the population.

"It helps with their health issues," Owen said. "They can be overrun in neighborhoods, and they can then be mistreated by people. They will be much happier once we get them back into the community."

Vinton residents Susan and Jacob DeLong dropped off a cat that had kept showing up at their home for a year. The DeLongs said they wanted to care for the cat as best as they could but had reservations about taking it to a veterinarian.

"I wouldn't want to take him somewhere and they would just put him down," Susan DeLong said. "This gives him a chance. I think it will help him a lot, and it will keep the population of the other cats down, too."

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.