Roanoke Valley task force gets statewide award

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Roanoke County task force has received a top Virginia safety award.

SOAR, the Sober On All Roads program, got the honor for its contribution to road safety at a ceremony Wednesday in Virginia Beach.

SOAR is a valley-wide DUI task force that includes Roanoke County, Roanoke city, Salem and Vinton. Officers on the task force made 297 DUI arrests between March and December of 2017.

The DMV's Highway Safety Office awarded the Governor's Transportation Safety Awards.

