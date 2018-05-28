Roanoke Valley Veterans Council hosts annual Memorial Day ceremony

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke honored veterans Monday with a ceremony downtown.

The Roanoke Valley Veterans Council hosted its annual Memorial Day ceremony in Lee Plaza on Monday morning. After a posting of colors and the singing of the national anthem, Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea delivered an address, thanking veterans for their service. After his speech, the mayor and the president of the Veterans Council placed the Memorial Day wreath on the memorial in the plaza.

For veterans watching the ceremony, it was a reminder of the sacrifices they have made and the sacrifices that many men and women are still making today.

"Not so much what you're fighting against in front of you, it's what you're fighting for behind you -- to remember these people and not take it for granted because liberty is not free. We have to work hard for it every day," said Bill Cunningham, an Army veteran.

The Roanoke Valley Veterans Council was founded in 1962 to bring together area veterans.



