Roanoke wins Hall of Fame Award from National Civic League

ROANOKE, Va. - The city of Roanoke is the recipient of a new award for its ongoing efforts to help improve literacy.

The city has been awarded the first-ever All-America City Hall of Fame Award from the National Civic League.

It was given to the Star City for the Feed and Read program, which allows kids to come to the city's libraries and get a free meal during the summer.

The city has previously won awards for the Star City Reads program.

Library director Sheila Umberger says the Hallof Fame Award wouldn't be possible without the city's schools, the YMCA and feeding America Southwest Virginia.

"We could not do this single-handedly, but with the other partners we're able to help our children. It's a huge impact to have children not be hungry," Umberger said.

She says the city may apply for the Hall of Fame Award again in 2020.

