Roanoke woman arrested after early Saturday morning shooting

ROANOKE, Va. - Police arrested a 26-year-old Roanoke woman early Saturday morning after they say she fired a gun in city limits.

At about 3:30 a.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Chapman Avenue SW for a report of shots fired.

As officers approached the scene, they say they saw a woman holding a gun who matched the suspect's description.

When she saw the officers, she left the scene and entered a nearby building, according to police.

Officers secured the building and told her to exit.

She came out of the building and was taken into custody without incident.

Police then identified her as Brittany Claytor.

Police say several shell casings were located near the scene and officers found a vehicle with property damage.

Officers continued the investigation and found two guns during a search of Claytor's residence.

She faces a charge of shooting within city limits.



