ROANOKE, Va. - A former secretary could face up to two decades in prison after she pleaded no contest to embezzling almost $200,000 from a Roanoke church.

Amy Krohmer took money from the West End United Methodist Church from April 2017 until late last year, according to the prosecutor's office.

Krohmer could face up to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced in January.

