Roanoke woman leading charge to collect holiday gifts for local refugee children

ROANOKE, Va. - As we head into the holiday season, many people are taking time to collect gifts for people in need, but a Roanoke woman is focusing on one group in particular: refugee children.

Since 2010, Diana Martin has been calling on her fellow community members to help make sure refugee children get to celebrate the holidays.

"Number one, they've never had a gift before, most of them. These kids come from warm countries and they're cold in our country," Martin said.

Since many of these children come to the U.S. with just the clothes on their back, this program isn't about collecting toys, it's about getting them things they need just to be able to go to school, like warm jackets, hats, gloves, scarves, socks and shoes.

"Doesn’t everybody want to reach out and help children?" Grace Covenant Church director of missions Cindy Pugh said.

Martin's mission struck a chord with Pugh a few years ago, so every year, Pugh asks the members of her congregation at Grace Covenant Church to help.

"Before you knew it, we had 30 or 40 gifts ready for the refugee kids," Pugh said.

Pugh is one of many reliable donors, representing local churches and businesses that collect enough gifts to fill an entire room in just a few weeks.

"A little child, never having received a gift before, they're just overwhelmed by it," Martin said.

Martin said she's seen the impact of recent controversy over refugees firsthand in our community, making this small act of kindness all the more important.

"There’s many of them that, at this point, call me grandma and it's precious. It's very precious to me and I don't care what color their face is," Martin said.

If you’d like to help, contact Jim and Diana Martin at 540-966-2720 or JimDianaMartin@gmail.com. Martin said she needs the donations by Dec. 16 to deliver them to the kids before Christmas.

