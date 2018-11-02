Roanoke woman plans prayer circle, hopes to prevent future violence

ROANOKE, Va. - A local woman hopes to bring together Roanoke’s leaders and members of the community to pray for the future of the city and the country.

Joyce Wooden hopes to use the power of prayer to bring peace. She said the violence in Roanoke in the last few months pushed her to take action.

She’s organized an event Saturday called “Wrap Around Roanoke.” There will be a prayer circle after Mayor Sherman Lea and other community members speak.

The event will be from 2 to 2:30 p.m. in the Berglund Center parking lot. She's posted a page for the event on Facebook.

Wooden said she was inspired to put on the event after seeing a video from a friend, which was an emotional plea for the violence to stop.

“She just touched my heart on Facebook. She was crying about what was going on in her hometown,” Wooden said.

Wooden has lived in Northwest Roanoke for more than 25 years and said she’s watched the violence escalate. She said she’s almost afraid to let her grandchildren play outside. She said she wants to help try to prevent future violence.

“I really want to see people come together -- all denominations, all colors, creed -- just come together and pray,” she said. “We're sending the message that we're aware, everyone is now aware of these things. That might make someone think twice before committing a senseless act.”

Lea said he’s looking forward to the event.

“It gives me hope that we're working on the right path and that tells you that this is a compassionate city that wants to do the right thing,” he said.

Roanoke police will be there and Wooden has invited more than 50 local churches.

The event will be just four days after two people were shot and killed on Hanover Avenue, an incident which brought the total number of homicides in the city this year to 12.

Wooden said she thinks the efforts from police and city leaders thus far have been helpful. She said she may plan another event like this in the future.

