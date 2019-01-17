Roanoke woman sentenced to 48 years for fatal Family Dollar shooting

ROANOKE, Va. - Calling it a cold, calculated, premeditated murder, a judge sentenced Kimberly Gollop to 48 years in prison Thursday for fatally shooting another woman and wounding a former boyfriend in 2017.

Prosecutors were seeking a life sentence for Gollop, saying she planned on killing Felicia Poindexter when she went to the Family Dollar store on Orange Avenue with only a gun, a concealed weapons permit and a dollar bill in her purse.

She also shot and wounded david gravely in the incident.

Gollop's attorney argued for a more lenient sentence saying his client suffered from mental illness.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.