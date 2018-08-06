Roanoke woman turns herself in after murder

ROANOKE, VA. - UPDATE

Shaniqua Hundley has turned herself in after the murder of Cedric Gillum.

Hundley was served a warrant for second-degree homicide and was taken to the Roanoke City Jail.

She went to the police department around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities are searching for a 30-year-old Roanoke woman after a deadly shooting Sunday evening.

Police obtained a warrant for Shaniqua Hundley for second-degree murder in connection with the death of 30-year-old Cedric Bernard Gillum, of Salem.

Anyone with information about this case, is asked to call the department's tip line at 540-344-8500.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Those with information can also send an anonymous text message to 274637. Please use the keyword "RoanokePD" at the beginning of the text to make sure it's properly sent. Reference case number 18-084612.

A Salem man is dead after being shot near the Embassy Inn on Melrose Avenue NW, according to Roanoke police.

About 6:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call at the motel, which is close to the Peters Creek Road intersection. Once there, they came upon a man who had been shot more than once.

He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators, including forensic staff, are still on the scene gathering evidence.

The victim's identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

Police do not believe there's a threat to the community.

