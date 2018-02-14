Roanoke woman wins $150,000 playing lottery

ROANOKE, Va. - June Whorley certainly wasn't expecting to become a lottery winner when she stopped in Wilmont Market to buy a bag of ice.

While there, she decided on a whim to buy a Casino Cheer lottery ticket, and as luck would have it, she won the top prize of $150,000.

Whorley said she doesn't yet know how she plans to spend her winnings.

Casino Cheer is just one of dozens of scratch of games available for purchase from the Virginia Lottery. Prizes for the games range from $5 to $150,000.

There are four top prize tickets available in the game, and two remain unclaimed, so Whorley's win shouldn't discourage anyone.

While the chances of winning the top prize like Whorley did are 1 in 795,600, the chances of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.23.

