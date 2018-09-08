Roanoke women launch new collaboration space and giftshop

ROANOKE, Va - Three Roanoke women are opening the newest place to buy unique handmade items.

Treehouse Collaborative hosted its grand opening celebration Friday night. The space is part boutique store, part meeting space. Nearly all the products are made locally in Southwest Virginia. The ladies behind it say they wanted to be part of the changing face of Roanoke with this new venture.

"We want to help people downtown be able to get their businesses on their feet and we also want to be able to provide a storefront where we can sell items from the community," Treehouse Collaborative co-founder Grace Brian said.

Treehouse Collaborative is on the corner of 5th and Campbell downtown. You can learn more about it by visiting www.treehousecollaborative.com

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.