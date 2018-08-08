Roanokers raise money for historical marker in just six hours

ROANOKE, Va. - Some Roanokers made quick work of a fundraiser to honor a local legend.

Oliver Hill was a famous civil rights attorney who grew up in Roanoke. His childhood home is on the corner of Fourth Street and Gilmer Avenue in Northwest Roanoke.

The state approved a historical marker honoring Hill to go at the house, but they needed money to make it happen. Former Roanoke Mayor Nelson Harris put out an appeal to get it done, and with help from the Foundation for Roanoke Valley, raised $2,000 in just six hours.

"I don't think people realized the work had already been done, the marker had already been approved, and that the only thing standing in the way of it happening was the $2,000 cost," Harris said.

Historical markers are usually funded by the government or private donors. Harris expects the one honoring Oliver Hill to be built sometime later this year.

