ROANOKE, Va. - Lightning has postponed Roanoke's 4th of July fireworks celebration.

Weather permitting, they will be held Friday at 9:15 p.m.

Make sure to pack snacks because on Friday, there will not be music, food trucks or and family activities.

For Friday's fireworks, there will be no shuttles either.

If weather doesn't allow the fireworks to be launched Friday, there will be no fireworks in Roanoke to celebrate this year's Fourth of July.

