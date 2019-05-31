Roanoke's Cooling Assistance Program to begin in June

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke will be helping those in need stay cool this summer.

Beginning June 15, the Cooling Assistance Program provides the purchase or repair of cooling equipment and/or payment for electricity to operate cooling equipment.

Applications will be accepted online here, through the Enterprise Customer Service Center and at local departments of Social Services from June 15 to Aug. 15.

The criteria for eligibility for the program is fourfold:

Applicant must be a resident of the locality in which the application is made Applicant's household must contain at least one vulnerable individual who is age 60 or over, is living with a disability or is under age 6 Applicant must have a heating or cooling expense responsibility Applicant must meet the requirements for monthly gross income based on household size

The department will have representatives at various locations across the city from June 17 to June 20 to provide easier access to individuals who wish to apply for the program.

Monday, June 17

West Creek Apartments – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ashton Heights Apartments – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the office conference room

Williamson Roanoke Branch Library Fun Event: Caricature – 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

West Side Apartments – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 18

Fallon Park – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Gainsboro Branch Library Fun Event: Summer Kids Crafts – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19

Horton Park – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Raleigh Court Branch Library Fun Event: Refreshments – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Gainsboro Branch Library Fun Event: Afternoon Family Movies – 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 20

Washington Park – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Gainsboro Branch Library Fun Event: Lego Time – 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Jennifer Hayward in the Department of Social Services at 540-853-2537.

