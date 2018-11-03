Roanoke's Downshift Bikes and Brews celebrates First birthday

ROANOKE, Va. - It was all smiles for people at Roanoke's Downshift Bikes and Brews' first birthday celebration. The business pairs cycling, food, drink and urban re-use.

The owners decided to call the Star City home after spending time on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Throughout the last year, they've sold bikes, made friends and given away bikes to charity. Now, a year later, they can't imagine life anywhere else.

"Unreal, honestly we had target numbers and we've blown them out of the water, we're profitable, we're successful, we're looking forward to the next five years on in terms of what we can do and how we can grow and how we can bring more bikes and more people on bikes into Roanoke," owner Steve Ambruzs said.

Friday night they also tapped a special birthday beer from local brewery, Twin Creeks.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.