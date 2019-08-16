Roanoke's Festival of India prepares for 12th year this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Excitement is growing for the 2019 Festival of India this weekend in downtown Roanoke.

This is the 12th annual event celebrating India's distinct culture and heritage. The festival honors the unique makeup of regions throughout the entire country, including dance, food and lots of music.

Organizers said they know it's going to be a toasty one this weekend, but that they have plenty of things to keep you cool like Indian ice cream.

"We want to let people know what we have in India, our music, our culture, our heritage and we want people to notice and enjoy it," Festival of India committee member Ssunny Shah said.

The Festival of India is at Elmwood Park this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free and the entire family is invited to come along.

