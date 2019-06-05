Roanoke's high school class of 2019 walks the stage

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke's high school seniors have reached the end of the road.

Graduates from William Fleming High School and Patrick Henry High School both received their diplomas Wednesday. William Fleming's class took over the Berglund Center stage in the morning, while Patrick Henry's graduates painted the arena purple during the afternoon.

The valedictorians from both schools told their classmates to be hopeful for their next journey.

"Now that we're about to leave all that's familiar to us, it does seem daunting," said William Fleming valedictorian Melisa Tran. "Replace your fear of the future with curiosity and excitement because there are many more exciting memories to come."

