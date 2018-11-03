Roanoke's Humble Hustle storefront set for grand opening

ROANOKE, Va. - Saturday is a big day for a Roanoke business getting ready to open its doors.

The Humble Hustle is a new retail clothing store in northwest Roanoke. It was born out of a non-profit, designed to give clothes and jackets to underprivileged kids and take them on trips.

Founder Xavier Duckett said he wanted to open boutique shop in his neighborhood on 11th and Moorman Avenue. He hopes it will give kids goals and something to strive for.

"If you don't ever see anything nice then you don't know what it looks like you don't know how to act around it, you don't know what to do, if all you do is stay in your same area all the time so I feel like this store is an exposure piece to them," Duckett said.

Saturday's grand opening is slated for 12 p.m. There will be food and drinks at the event.

