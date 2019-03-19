St. Patrick's Day boosts business, tourism in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - One of the biggest festivals in Roanoke doubled in size this year.

Thousands of people flooded the streets of downtown Roanoke for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Shamrock Festival on Saturday.

Organizers say they just finished tallying beer sales and the number of people who attended, which reached 40,000.

They says the festival has a huge impact on local restaurants, hotels and shops in the city.

"All of our businesses are really busy," said Jaime Clark, the marketing and communications specialist for Downtown Roanoke, Inc. "It's a great time to show off what downtown Roanoke has to offer."

Planning for next year's festival starts this summer.

