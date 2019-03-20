'Roanoke's Voice' event looking for local talent to compete

ROANOKE, Va. - Singers and performers looking to share their talents for a great cause will have a chance to compete in a local musical competition and fundraiser.

For the first time, the "Roanoke's Voice" competition will be open to community involvement. The event takes place May 30 at the Jefferson Center and benefits programs provided by Total Action for Progress and Sabrina's Place.

"The whole point is to raise funds so that we can support our programs that help support our families and our survivors of domestic violence and intimate partner violence," said Stacey Sheppard, director of housing and human services for TAP.

TAP is encouraging people to upload an audition video to the official Facebook event page for a chance to compete in the event. Online submissions start March 25 and end April 3. Family, friends and fans then vote on the videos to help pick 10 finalists who will then perform at a live audition April 17. Two winners will be picked from the live audition to compete in the event on May 30.

"This year, we're hoping to have community involvement, community engagement and that was one of the feedbacks we got last year, that the community did want to try out and be involved," Sheppard said.

In addition to the two community participants, the event will feature six celebrity contestants, including Melanie Morris, director of the Roanoke Prevention Alliance.

"We try in every way to support our community partners, and just by singing and having people come to watch us perform, that is something that I think is just a little something that I can do to help the efforts," Morris said.

General admission tickets for the second "Roanoke's Voice" competition start at $30, which includes heavy appetizers. Sheppard said VIP tickets are also available.

Click here for more information about the event and how to submit an online audition.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.