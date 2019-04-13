Roanoke's Wasena neighborhood grows with new coffee lounge

ROANOKE, Va - A new coffee shop is getting set for a grand opening in one Roanoke neighbood.

Roasters Next Door moved in on Main Street in Wasena. They used to be downtown, but ventured out to expand into a lounge.

The block has become home to all local, artisan businesses. Quinch and Steffon Randolph picked what used to be a run down building to move into. The brothers say they're excited to be renaissance in Wasena and want to make the folks who live there proud.

"I've talked to Steffon a bunch about how much the community has given to us, from helping us to decorate the space to building signs to just all kinds of support and I just want to do right by them and make the support they've given us that we can return it in full form," Quincy Randolph said.

RND opens Saturday at 8 a.m. They are excited to watch all the marathoners go by on their first day open.

