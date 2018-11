ROANOKE, Va. - Roanokers can pedal their way to the polls for free this election day. Ride Solutions manages Roanoke's Zagster bike sharing program.

This Tuesda they're sponsoring free bike rides for voters. All you have to do is use the promo code "ZagTheVote18."

The promotion is only good for Tuesday, November 6th.

