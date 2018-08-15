Roanoke Valley nonprofit is at risk of being shut down

ROANOKE, Va. - A staple nonprofit in the Roanoke Valley community is at risk of being shut down.

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is fighting a zoning battle in Roanoke County.

After it won funding to build a new aviary, two neighbors moved in and challenged the construction.

They're now arguing that the entire center shouldn't have been allowed to be there.

The ordeal has cost the center nearly $10,000.

10 News will have more on both sides of this story ahead of the zoning vote Wednesday night.

