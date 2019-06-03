Rock legend Alice Cooper bringing tour to Roanoke

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

ROANOKE, Va. - Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper is once again returning to Roanoke.

Alice Cooper announced on Monday that he is bringing his tour to the Berglund Performing Arts Center on Saturday, November 16.

The shock rock artist has had many hits over the decades, but some of his best-known songs include "School's Out," "I'm Eighteen," "Elected," "Feed My Frankenstein," "Poison," "Only Women Bleed," and "Welcome To My Nightmare."

Cooper's performances are always heavily theatrical and have featured boa constrictors, guillotines, and monsters. He's no stranger to the Roanoke Valley, and he has come to Salem and Roanoke within the past few years.

Cooper's tour has become a family affair, with his wife, one of his daughters, and his goddaughter joining him on stage in various roles. When he's not playing with this band, he has a project with Johnny Depp and Joe Perry called Hollywood Vampires.

Tickets go on sale this Friday here. Prices have not been announced yet.

