Ronald McDonald House Charities of SWVA receives January Three Degree Guarantee donation

Roanoke, Va - Money from January’s Three Degree Guarantee helps keep a warm home up and running in this cold winter month.

Money raised will go to the Ronald McDonald House in Roanoke.

The 18-room home provides family members of hospital patients with a place to stay free of charge.

“We had a family that had stayed with us for seven months and they said if it wasn't for the Ronald McDonald House and what we provided, they would be bankrupt. That's why it's so important for us to be a part of Three Degree -- not just for the money, of course, that we get from that, but to also let people know that we're here and what we're doing,” explained Anna Semonco, Ronald McDonald House executive director.

The extra money is coming at a good time too.

Clean-up and renovations continue at the Ronald McDonald house after flooding from the sprinkler system earlier this month.

If you would like to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia visit rmhc-swva.org.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.