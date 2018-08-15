Ronald McDonald House kicks off annual Rock a Tee fundraiser

ROANOKE, Va. - The Ronald McDonald House is kicking off its annual Rock a Tee fundraiser.

Nonprofit leaders are asking you to rock a T-shirt this year that has a design with the word "home." They said it reflects their mission of giving families with sick children a home away from home.

Every year, sports teams, churches, schools and other groups participate in Rock a Tee day, raising $10,000 to $15,000 for the charity.

"If it wasn't for our community, we just simply could not take care of these families. We have to raise over $500,000 every year just to operate this home," Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia Executive Director Anna Semonco said.

You can buy a T-shirt now for $10 or $12, then wear it on Rock a Tee day, which is Sept. 14. Click here to buy yours.

