Ronald McDonald House of SW VA receives new car

ROANOKE, Va. - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia got some brand new "happy wheels" thanks to a generous donation.

Servpro of Roanoke handed Ronald McDonald House leaders the keys to a Kia Soul Wednesday morning. The nonprofit had been in need of a new vehicle because its previous van was more than 20 years old and in constant need of repairs.

"We get those reports constantly - the van needs this replaced, the van needs that replaced, just like any other older vehicle," Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia board president Alex Brendel said. "This will definitely take a lot of the burden off of the house and we won't have to use funds to repair the van. We can put those funds to other uses."

Servpro also helped the RMHC of SW VA repair its house after it flooded last year.

RMHC has already sold its old van and will use its new car full time.

