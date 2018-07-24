Ronald McDonald House receives new furniture donated by Grand Furnishings

ROANOKE,Va. - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia is receiving a long-lasting gift that will help families in need.



On Monday, Grand Home Furnishings donated 95 pieces of furniture to the local organization.

The project has been in the planning phase since December and will give a total of five bedrooms a new chic makeover.

The new furniture will replace the current 20-year-old pieces. The rooms are expected to be ready for families by Tuesday.

"So that's what Grand Furnishings is doing is not just for us, but for the families who come here day after day spending hours at the hospital. They are just making it a beautiful environment for them," said Anna Semonoco, executive director.

The Grand Furnishings team handpicked each piece to complement each other and says helping children and families aligns with its companies beliefs.

The Ronald McDonald House donated the old pieces to the Rescue Mission.

