Room to Bloom, a place for startup businesses looking for new tenants

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A new coworking space for startup businesses is now open in Roanoke County.

The space, called Room to Bloom, is located near Tanglewood Mall. The community joined in on the ribbon-cutting held Tuesday. Beacon Partners Consulting rents office space for a six to 12- month lease for $600 a month.

The goal is to bring small business opportunities to the Cave Spring area.

"We just did the ribbon-cutting today, of course, and having already two tenants in this space before we cut the ribbon is exciting," said Will Hall, CEO of Beacon Partners.

The companies in Room to Bloom will pay rent to Beacon Partners, which will offer them consultation services for free.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.