Route 220 back to 4 lanes after massive tanker fire causes months-long headache

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Traffic is back to normal now along Route 220 in Botetourt County after a massive tanker fire significantly damaged the highway on February 20.

Two lanes are open in both directions just north of Fincastle. Workers have been busy replacing a section of pipe that was destroyed and rebuilding the northbound lanes.

Crews are planning to pave this week, so drivers should expect daytime lane closures.

No one was hurt in the fire.

