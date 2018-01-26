Route 419 will have upgraded sidewalks

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va.- - Route 419 is known as one of the most traveled areas in Virginia. The state's Department of Transportation is making some much-need improvements designed to make the road safer for all people, including those with disabilities.

Stephen Grammer uses a wheelchair and living close to one of the busiest intersections in town doesn't always make it easy to get around. His caregiver, Jessica Sage said the area can sometimes be dangerous for him.

"It's very difficult, especially doing the 5 o'clock traffic where he is across from the Food Lion. We'll walk across to the grocery store. You have some cars that will follow the directions and let you cross and others just want to speed right past you," Sage said.

VDOT plans to widen 419 and add a third lane. During a public hearing at Cave Spring Middle School people were also able to see designs showing where VDOT will add upgraded sidewalks with pedestrian signals.



Jason Bond, VDOT Spokesman said these will be ADA compliant making it safer for anyone using crossing the intersections of 419 at Ogden Road, Elm View Road or Tanglewood Mall-South Peake Boulevard.

"It's sort of a raise dome shape. There will be a distinctive color, maybe yellow or redish. But it also has a texture so that if you're walking or in a wheelchair or a different type of device that you can feel the difference in the texture when you pass over it and that lets people know where to cross," Bond said.

The construction won't be complete for another four years and in the meantime, Grammer and his caregiver said they'll continue to advocate for better accessibility for those with disabilities.



