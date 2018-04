ROANOKE, Va. - Runners dressed up as superheroes at the second annual 5k Color Fun Run Saturday at the Roanoke River Greenway.

Despite the cold, families, kids and friends put on their favorite superhero costume for this fundraising event.

Participants who crossed the finish line were thrown several cups of bright-colored powder.

The money raised will go to the Crystal Springs and Garden City elementary school.

