Sabrina's Place in need of funds

ROANOKE,Va. - A Roanoke safe exchange center is in need of donations.

Sabrina’s Place, a Total Action for Progress program, is the area's only supervised visitation and exchange center for parents and guardians.

The center has not received federal funding for the past two years and has been forced to cut back its services.

“It's a big deal that we didn't get that grant cycle, which is a three year grant that would allow us to operate .. the average (grant) is about $300,000,” said Stacey Sheppard, director of human services.

Sabrina’s Place will be hosting a talent show competition on June 28 to help raise its goal of $40,000.

“Hopefully this fundraiser will help bridge the gap,” Sheppard said.

