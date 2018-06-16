Safety tips on boating as hundreds expected at Smith Mountain Lake this weekend

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. - Ashley Denney is among hundreds visiting Smith Mountain Lake this weekend.

“I’m excited to go boat riding with my friends,” Denney said.

As more boat riders launch into the water, safety is everything.

In light of last week's boat accident, manager Chris Bechtler of Crazy Horse Marina said riders should pay attention to traffic.

“Pay attention to the proximity of them to you, and be aware of who has the right of way,” Bechtler said.

Whether you're going for a walk, a swim, or a ride around the lake, wear a life jacket.

Bechtler said when choosing a life jacket, make sure it fits and it's suitable for the activity.

“If you have a 12-year-old child that weighs 80 pounds, then you don't want to put them in an adult size jacket. That could be just as dangerous as not having one,” Bechtler said.

If you're planning to hit the lake to have a good time this weekend, Bechtler encourages everyone to be safe and think about others.

