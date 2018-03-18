St. Francis Service Dogs presented at graduation ceremony

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

ROANOKE, Va. - It was a heartfelt celebration as the St. Francis Service Dogs presented the graduating class of the new dogs and their partners.

During a tow-year course, the service dogs are trained to the highest standards in the nation.

The service dogs do far more than just alerting others when their partner is in need of immediate help, they are also holistic healers on many levels.

Handler Damien Murtagh and his service dog, Ginger shared just how much she helps students with autism.

“Ginger’s primary role is working with autism students, so she comes with me to work every day and helps the students in a variety of ways,” Murtagh said.

This graduation marks the 21st year of the St. Francis Service Dogs celebration.

