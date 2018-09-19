Salem awarded grant to revitalize downtown

SALEM, Va. - At Fruitions in downtown Salem, it's time for the lunch rush. And if you're looking for a place to stop and eat, it's hard to miss. The owner of Fruitions credits that to the city of Salem which helped upgrade the front of the building using grant funds.

"We're just a mom and pop operation here so the city's help was monumental in getting it all together and coming to fruition," said Larry Sultze, owner of Fruitions.

The city of Salem now has another grant to use for downtown upgrades. The city secured $535,000 from the Community Development Block Grant program. The governor's office announced the award last week.

"The money in the grant can be used specifically to improve some of the larger facades in downtown as well as to do marketing and branding and really help us get our story of downtown out in the community," said Benjamin Tripp, Salem city planner.

Downtown Salem has buildings dating back to 1820. City officials say the goal is to preserve that history but also make places more appealing. They see this new grant as an opportunity to give older buildings a facelift and hopefully bring in more business.

"Everything that you do to improve downtown Salem makes it more attractive. It helps the businesses that are here be more successful and it helps our community have more of a heart and soul and identity in the region," said Tripp.

The city of Salem applied for the grant back in March. This is the first time the city has received this grant. Officials are now working with the state to move forward with revitalization plans.





