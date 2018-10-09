Salem Church of Christ donates "Go-Bags" to TAP for domestic violence victims

SALEM, Va. - October is domestic violence awareness month and many organizations in our region are doing all that they can to shed light on the issue.

One organization is teaming up with a local church to provide survival kits for victims and survivors in need.

Salem Church of Christ for the past few months has been creating Go-Bags for domestic violence victims. They are donating the bags to Total Action for Progress to give to those who may have to leave all that they own behind to flee their abuser.

The bags are filled with tooth brushes, feminine products, undergarments and more.

“Their shelves are probably empty and it's a vicious cycle. Nowadays you hear more about domestic violence and people are speaking out about it. And I know the need is always there, whether it’s for the women or even for their children that might be impacted during this time,” said Tonia Dillman, organizer.

TAP and Salem Church of Christ want to remind domestic violence victims that there are people like them willing to help anyone leaving a deadly situation. Call this number (540) 580‑0775 or follow this link if you or someone is in need of help.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.