Courtesy of the City of Salem

SALEM, Va. - After Kevin Boggess spent 11 years with the city of Salem, the City Council accepted the city manager's resignation at a meeting Monday night.

According to city spokesperson Mike Stevens, Boggess submitted his resignation to City Council and it was accepted with a 3-2 vote.

The reason for Boggess' resignation is not known at this time.

Boggess previously served as town manager for Vinton.

